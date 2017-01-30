[Ahn Byung-il] Korea’s bid to host 2023 World Scout Jamboree

The World Scout Jamboree originated when Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scouts, arranged the first international gathering in 1920. Members from all over the world who had contributed to the development of their community were invited. They exchanged cultures and enjoyed adventures together, marking the beginning of the jamboree.The word “jamboree” is derived from the shivaree of North America and means “joyful play.” In recent years the event has been held every four years with challenging and attractive open-air activities for young Scouts.The Scout Movement was launched in the UK in 1907 and is now a global youth nongovernmental organization with more than 40 million young people from 165 active member countries. Scouts also have cooperative relationships with international organizations such as UNICEF, ECOSOC, UNESCO, and the WHO.The World Scout Jamboree is a youth gathering which can help bring humanity together. During the jamboree, young people live together in a temporary “global tent city” which is equipped with various facilities, such as a market and a hospital. The event transcends countries, nations, religion and language and promotes friendship through events and activities that contribute to a better world.Korea successfully hosted the 17th World Jamboree in Gangwon Province in 1991. Over 20,000 young people and leaders from 133 countries participated in the event, which boosted Korea’s image and contributed to the national economy as well as the economic revitalization of the Gangwon region.Since Korea hosted the 17th World Scout Jamboree, many Asia-Pacific regional Scout activities have taken place. In the past 25 years, a total of 115,413 youths from 365 countries have visited the Goseong area of Gangwon Province, boosting the area’s economy.Based on this success, the Korea Scout Association is making an all-out effort to attract and win the bid for the 25th World Scout Jamboree in 2023. If Korea wins the bid to host this event, it will allow young people from all over the world to witness the progress of Korea and contribute to building the image of the country through cultural understanding. In addition, the international status and trust of Korea will improve, as well as boosting East-West harmony.In order to achieve this it is necessary to prepare for the arrival of some 50,000 youth participants from 165 countries. Unlike other global events, the World Scout Jamboree can be done on a low budget while reaping large benefits. Apart from boosting the economy, this event can also help raise Korea’s global brand, promote international exchanges and generate future tourism.Korea is competing with Poland for the 25th World Jamboree bid. The European country is already preparing for its bid with help from its president. The 25th World Jamboree 2023 venue will be decided at the World Scout Conference in August in Azerbaijan. Although Korea’s government is currently in a state of limbo, all efforts should be made to win the bid to host the global event.Ahn Byung-il is the secretary-general of the South Seoul Scout Council and an adjunct professor at Global Cyber University. --Ed.