S. Korea completes deployment of 36 upgraded Apache choppers

South Korea completed the deployment of the latest upgraded model of Apache helicopters, a military official said Friday.



The country had signed a US$1.6 billion contract with the U.S. in 2013 to buy 36 AH-64Es, an upgraded model of the AH-64D Longbow.



The AH-64E is a heavily armed helicopter featuring more powerful, fuel-efficient engines and enhanced rotor blades. It has improved aircraft handling compared to older models with superior performance and agility at higher altitudes.



With the U.S. Forces Korea holding 48 units, there will be a total of 84 Apache helicopters in operation on the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)