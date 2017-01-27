Independent counsel questions three officials from Ewha

Three officials from Seoul-based Ewha Womans University appeared before the independent counsel's office on Friday for allegedly providing favors to the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, the woman who is at the center of a South Korean presidential scandal.



Four officials from Ewha, including professors, have been detained on allegations that the university gave undue favors to Choi's daughter related to admissions procedures and grades.



Among the figures summoned on Friday are Kim Kyung-sook, former dean of Ewha's College of Science and Industry Convergence, and Professor Lyou Chul-gyun.



Earlier this week, the Seoul Central District Court turned down the arrest request sought against Choi Kyung-hee, a former university president, saying it is hard to recognize the need for her detention over charges that she directed or collaborated with other professors in helping Choi's daughter, Chung Yoo-ra.



Choi, who led Ewha Womans University from 2014 to 2016, denied all allegations raised against her.



Pundits said the special team will seek more evidence by questioning other officials from Ewha.



President Park Geun-hye was impeached by parliament in December on the corruption scandal involving Choi, who exerted influence on state affairs without a seat at the administration. (Yonhap)



The team also questioned Cha Eun-taek, a TV commercial director known as a close associate of Choi, for allegedly playing a role in the creation of a blacklist of artists who were critical of the government.