Acting president calls for stepped-up crackdown on crimes against women, children

Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Thursday called for enhanced crackdowns on crimes against women and children as part of efforts to ensure public safety amid a national leadership crisis.



Since taking over early last month after President Park Geun-hye was impeached by parliament over a corruption scandal, Hwang has prioritized strengthening public safety and national security, and stabilizing citizens' livelihoods.



"The most important obligation of the government is to seek to forge a safe environment in which citizens go about their business with a sense of comfort," Hwang said during a regular meeting of top government officials on pending state affairs.



Hwang instructed officials to remove blind spots in the safety of women and continue an intensive clampdown to fend off any future crimes.



"We have to strengthen our crackdown and punishment for new types of sex crimes such as online sexual harrassment," he said.



"At the same time, we have to pay careful attention to the issue of protecting and supporting the victims."



The government has led a campaign to enhance the safety of women since December, rounding up some 2,400 people on charges of domestic violence and some 1,200 for various sex crimes.



The acting president, in addition, called for a thorough response to eradicate child abuse, particularly those taking place in childcare facilities.



"Given that the responsibilities and roles of those working at childcare facilities are crucial, the government has to further strengthen their qualifications, education and rules for those who engage in any improprieties," he said.



Hwang also called for enhanced measures to protect young workers, particularly those suffering from overdue wages. (Yonhap)