[Graphic News] New Zealand, Denmark deemed the ‘least corrupt’ countries

The following is a list of the top- and bottom-ranked nations on graft watchdog Transparency International‘s 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index.For its 2016 index, the watchdog ranked 176 countries on a scale of 0-100, where zero means very corrupt and 100 signifies very clean.The data is based on surveys from the World Bank, the African Development Bank, the Economist Intelligence unit and other bodies.New Zealand and Denmark shared the number one spot with a score of 90 points, with Finland, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway rounding out the top five of squeaky clean nations.Strife-torn Somalia was the worst offender in the list for the 10th year running, followed by South Sudan, North Korea and Syria.