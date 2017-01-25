Korean scholar acquitted of defaming wartimes sex slave victims

A local court on Wednesday acquitted a South Korean scholar on charges of defaming women who were sexually enslaved by Japan during World War II through her controversial book.



The Seoul Eastern District Court found Park Yu-ha, a professor at Seoul's Sejong University, not guilty of the charges.



Park was indicted in November 2015 over her book, "Comfort Women of the Empire," which has been accused by victims and some civic groups of disputing the coerciveness of the "comfort women"

system.



In January last year, the same court ordered Park to compensate nine women who were sexually enslaved by Japan by giving them 10 million won ($8,300) each for the mental distress they suffered due to her book, released in 2013.



In February 2015, the court also ordered Park to delete some passages from the book, including one that describes some of the victims as "voluntary prostitutes," in order to continue sales.





Prof. Park Yu-ha leaves the Seoul Eastern District Court after court decision came out that she was not guilty of the charges (Yonhap)

Park released a second version of the book after redacting 34 sections and has distributed the book free of charge on her website since last year.Historians estimate that more than 200,000 women, mostly from Korea, were forced to work in front-line brothels for Japanese soldiers during the war.Korea was under Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945. The victims are euphemistically called "comfort women." (Yonhap)