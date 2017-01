Seoul, Washington plan to hold defense ministers’ talk next month

US Defense Secretary James Mattis (Yonhap)

Defense Minister Han Min-koo (Yonhap)

South Korea and the Unites States’ defense chiefs are planning to hold their first bilateral meeting in Seoul next month since the inauguration of new US president Donald Trump, Seoul’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday.The ministry said they are working with Washington on a meeting between Defense Minister Han Min-koo and US Defense Secretary James Mattis, who is considering a visit to Japan and South Korea early next month, according to reports from Japanese media outlets.“We are in talks with the United Sates to hold the bilateral meeting as soon as possible,” said an official from the ministry who declined to be identified. “We have been working on the meeting since before the inauguration of President Trump. Things are looking good so far.”The two defense chiefs, observers said, will devote most of their discussion to escalating missile and nuclear threats from North Korea. Its leader Kim Jong-un said the regime is “in the final stage” of developing intercontinental ballistic missiles, which they have threatened to fire “at anytime and anyplace.”South Korea’s Marine Corps commandant Lee Sang-hoon, meanwhile, will visit the US and meet with high-level military officials -- including Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Robert Neller, commandant of the Marine Corps.Since President Trump took office, South Korea’s defense and foreign ministries have been pushing for a bilateral meeting with the US amid the concern the political scandal surrounding President Park Geun-hye would hamper the nation’s security.“We usually have a bilateral summit to set the tone for major security issues, but we are restricted from doing that,” Defense Minister Han said of the political vacuum following the parliamentary impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. “I think we need to take a separate approach.”When a new administration takes office in Washington or Seoul, defense chiefs’ meetings have taken place following a bilateral summit. In 2013 when President Park became president, the two nations held a bilateral summit before the meeting between defense chiefs.Topping the agenda would be a Korea-US alliance response to North Korea’s missile threat. The North is presumed to also be developing two additional types of ICBM up to 15 meters long, shorter than the 19-20 meters of the KN-08 and 17-18 meters of the KN-14.The allies would also discuss the planned deployment of the US advanced anti-missile system known as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense. Seoul and Washington have agreed to deploy THAAD batteries this year, but some presidential hopefuls here have warned the move would hurt its relations with China.By Yeo Jun-suk ( jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com