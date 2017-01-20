Seoul mulls over envoy on special mission amid economic uncertainty

South Korea is considering an envoy on a special mission as part of efforts to nimbly cope with fast-changing global economic conditions, government sources said Friday.



According to the sources, the government is actively reviewing the option to choose an ambassador tasked with playing a role in reducing economic uncertainties mainly stemming from the incoming Trump government's economic policy.



"We are studying the way to name a special envoy amid increased uncertainties on a global economic field," said a government official asking not to be named.



Trump is to take the oath of office around noon (local time) on the steps of the U.S. capitol in a swearing-in ceremony that will culminate with his inaugural speech outlining the major foreign and domestic policy platforms of his new administration.



There are concerns that free trade could suffer a setback after Trump takes office.



Trump, who blamed free trade for many American economic woes, has denounced the free trade agreement with South Korea as a disaster, though he stopped short of directly saying he would seek to renegotiate it.



Attempts to revise or renegotiate the agreement could set off diplomatic tensions between Seoul and Washington. (Yonhap)







