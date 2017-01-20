NK forces people to memorize leader's New Year's speech

North Korea is reportedly urging its people to memorize its leader Kim Jong-un's New Year's address by offering giveaways, a US broadcaster reported Friday.



"Local parties and labor organizations are pushing for various events, including contests to learn the address by heart as well as oratorical ones," Radio Free Asia said, citing a source in the North's Ryanggang Province.



The North Korean authorities have ordered the organizations to complete the contests by Friday, and will give the winners North Korean-made tablet PCs and goose-down winter clothes, the source

On New Year's Day, Kim delivered an annual verbal speech via a state-run TV station, claiming that his country has soared as a nuclear and military power.Housewives are also checked on whether or not they have memorized the speech at neighborhood meetings, the source said. (Yonhap)