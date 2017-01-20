Kim Tae-hee chooses custom-made dress over branded designs

(Rain Company)

Actors Kim Tae-hee and Jung Ji-hoon (Rain) chose to have a modest ceremony for their wedding that took place on Thursday afternoon.Rather than the usual five-star hotels celebrities pick for their nuptials, Kim and Jung held theirs at Gaheo-dong Catheral in Jongno-gu, Seoul, following their Catholic convictions.At the ceremony, what caught the eyes of the 50 or so attendees was Kim‘s wedding gown.Again, rather than an extravagant dress from a high-end brand, Kim donned a piece designed by her own stylist.The long-sleeved white dress was embroidered with flowers and cut short at the knees. Her veil was short, simply falling to the middle of her back.A person who claimed knowledge of Kim and Jung’s wedding said that, “Kim Tae-hee personally offered her own ideas for the design. The stylist bought the material specially and made the dress.”Kim graduated from the Seoul National University with a diploma in fashion studies.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)