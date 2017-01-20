Kim Tae-hee chooses custom-made dress over branded designs

Rather than the usual five-star hotels celebrities pick for their nuptials, Kim and Jung held theirs at Gaheo-dong Catheral in Jongno-gu, Seoul, following their Catholic convictions.
At the ceremony, what caught the eyes of the 50 or so attendees was Kim‘s wedding gown.
Again, rather than an extravagant dress from a high-end brand, Kim donned a piece designed by her own stylist.
The long-sleeved white dress was embroidered with flowers and cut short at the knees. Her veil was short, simply falling to the middle of her back.
A person who claimed knowledge of Kim and Jung’s wedding said that, “Kim Tae-hee personally offered her own ideas for the design. The stylist bought the material specially and made the dress.”
Kim graduated from the Seoul National University with a diploma in fashion studies.
