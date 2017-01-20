Hundreds protest in anti-Trump rally for women's rights in Seoul

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Music

Kim Tae-hee chooses custom-made dress over branded designs

kh close

 

Published : 2017-01-20 18:00
Updated : 2017-01-20 18:00

Actors Kim Tae-hee and Jung Ji-hoon (Rain) chose to have a modest ceremony for their wedding that took place on Thursday afternoon.

Rather than the usual five-star hotels celebrities pick for their nuptials, Kim and Jung held theirs at Gaheo-dong Catheral in Jongno-gu, Seoul, following their Catholic convictions.

At the ceremony, what caught the eyes of the 50 or so attendees was Kim‘s wedding gown. 

(Rain Company)

Again, rather than an extravagant dress from a high-end brand, Kim donned a piece designed by her own stylist.

The long-sleeved white dress was embroidered with flowers and cut short at the knees. Her veil was short, simply falling to the middle of her back.

A person who claimed knowledge of Kim and Jung’s wedding said that, “Kim Tae-hee personally offered her own ideas for the design. The stylist bought the material specially and made the dress.”

Kim graduated from the Seoul National University with a diploma in fashion studies.

(Rain Company)




By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]