[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The King(Korea)Opened Jan. 18Drama, thriller. Directed by Kim Sung-suProsecutor Park Tae-soo (Zo In-sung) thirsts for unlimited power and wealth in Korean society, and is willing to go to any lengths to obtain them. He meets Han Gang-sik (Jung Woo-sung), a ruthless politician who wields endless influence in the country through his wealth, numerous connections and schemes. The two revel in their power until one day, things come crashing down.Moana, the strong-willed daughter of the chief of a Polynesian tribe, has been chosen by the ocean to deliver a mystical stone relic to the goddess Te Fiti. When calamity strikes her island, with its vegetation dying out and fish becoming scarce, Moana ventures out into the ocean in search of the demigod Maui, in the hope of saving her people.Mitsuha, a high school girl living in the Japanese town of Itomori, becomes restless from her quiet life in the country and prays to be born a boy in bustling Tokyo in her next life. Miraculously, she wakes up one day to find her body has been switched with that of Taki, a man working in the city. The two use their fate to affect change in each other’s lives.Former scientist Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) leads a peaceful existence on a farm with his wife and daughter Jyn (Felicity Jones). His world comes shattering down when evil weapons developer Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) takes him from his family. Galen becomes the head engineer in developing a deadly weapon that will control the Death Star galaxy. Jyn, who has sided with the Rebel Alliance, sets out on a mission to prevent the Empire from grasping total power.Chairman Jin (Lee Byung-hun) is the head of a fraudulent financial organization that funnels astronomic sums of money by lobbying high-ranking public officials through a system developed by genius programmer Park Jang-goon (Kim Woo-bin). Prosecutor Kim Jae-myung (Gang Dong-won) doggedly pursues them. He is prepared to do anything to cut off the rotten head of the organization and its backers.