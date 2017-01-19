[Travel Bits] Festivals in Korea this week

The Mulmalgeun Yangpyeong Icefish Festival takes place in Yangpyeong-gun, Gyeonggi Province, each winter. Visitors can eat warm fish cakes and roasted chestnuts at the festival.Aside from ice fishing, other traditional winter games and activities such as kite-flying, top spinning, sledding and making jjimbbang (steamed buns with red bean filling) will be available.The festival will continue until Feb. 12, and online reservations are available at soomyland.winterfestival.kr. Online reservations are required for weekend visits.Take the Jungang Line to Yongmun Station, and from Yongmun Intercity Bus Terminal take bus 200. Get off at Sumi Ddeul stop.The Pyeongchang Trout Festival takes place during winter in the town of Jinbu-myeon in Pyeongchang-gun, Gangwon Province. Visitors can enjoy a variety of programs, including ice and lure fishing for trout, snow programs, ice programs, folk programs and more.There will also be traditional folk games such as sledding and top spinning, and visitors can participate in such activities as riding ATVs, snow rafting and trying out sleigh trains.The festival will continue until Jan. 30. The admission fee is 13,000 won for ice fishing, 15,000 won for barehanded fishing and 6,000 won for amusement facilities.Take an intercity bus to Jinbu from Dong Seoul Bus Terminal. Odaecheon Stream is a seven-minute walk from the Jinbu Bus Terminal.For more information, visit festival700.or.kr (Korean only).The biggest festival of lights in Korea has kick-started its holiday festivities, welcoming visitors of all ages for a nighttime visit to one of the most famed gardens in the nation. The Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gyeonggi Province will be illuminated by 30,000 lights every night until March 26.Colorful lights will adorn trees throughout the tourist hot spot’s main gardens including the Hakyung Garden, Hometown House Garden, Bonsai Garden, Moonlight Garden, Sky Path and Garden of Eden.The Garden of Morning Calm is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and on Sundays, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and national holidays. The festival’s winter lights will be turned on at 6 p.m.For more information, go to morningcalm2.cafe24.com.The Little Prince Lighting Festival of Petite France in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, is being held throughout the Petite France Park, with illuminated landscapes at nighttime.Buildings and streets as well as Christmas trees have been decorated. There are also events such as puppet performances, magic performances and plaster art experiences.Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and admission fees are 8,000 won for adults, 6,000 won for middle and high school students and 5,000 won for children. Visitors can take an intercity bus from Dong Seoul Bus Terminal or Sangbong Bus Terminal to Cheongpyeong Terminal, and then transfer to a bus bound for Goseong-ri or take the Gapyeong City Tour Bus to Petite France.For more information, visit www.pfcamp.com.Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival in South Chungcheong Province features a large-scale ice fountain creating an Alps Castle where fairy tale characters live. Located 5 minutes away, a suspension bridge over Cheonchangho Lake is famous as a filming location of the popular variety program “Two Days and One Night.”Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for daytime, and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for nighttime admissions.Those wishing to visit can take an express bus bound for Jeongsan Bus Terminal from Central City Terminal. Once you have arrived, transfer to a local bus for Cheongyang-Jeongsan and get off at Cheonjang-ri Bus Stop. Walk along for 830m toward Cheonjangho Lake.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.