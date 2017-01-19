[Around the hotels] Packages and promotions

The Grand Hyatt Incheon is offering a promotion of Chinese fusion dishes prepared by Chef Moon Sung-jo until the end of February. Moon has prepared a selection of Beijing-style dishes made of healthy ingredients, including duck, pine mushrooms and abalone.Various dim sum dishes are also available along with a pine mushroom soup, duck noodle soup and deep-fried Mero fish. Desserts include mango sago, seasonal fruits and coconut. The price is 66,000 won per person for lunch and 88,000 won for dinner from Monday to Friday. For information and reservation, call (032) 745-1234 or visit the website at incheon.grand.hyattrestaurants.com.The Courtyard Seoul Namdaemun, located near downtown attractions such as Namdaemun Market, Deoksugung Palace and Myeong-dong, is offering a New Year’s package of accommodation and fine dining from Jan. 22-31.The package includes an overnight stay in a Premier Room with breakfast buffet for two at the MoMo Cafe, welcome drinks for two at the MoMo Lounge and access to a fitness center around the clock.A miniaturized version of the traditional Korean board game “Yut,” played during the Lunar New Year, is given, alongside a fermented Korean rice snack Gosibowl. The price starts from 159,000 won. For information and reservation, call (02) 2211-8111The Millennium Seoul Hilton is offering a New Year package of accommodation and fine dining until Jan. 31. The package provides an overnight stay for two at a deluxe room, with access to the fitness center and swimming pool, at 150,000 won.For an extra 50,000 won, guests can have breakfast buffet for two at Cafe 395. Hilton Honours members earn points through the Hilton Worldwide Mileage and airline mileage. Guests must be Korean citizens or foreigners with an alien registration card. For information and reservation, call (02) 317-3000.The Westin Chosun Seoul is offering a Lunar New Year package for families from Jan. 27 to 30. The package comes in deluxe, executive and suite rooms, ranging from 200,000 won to 370,000 won. The dessert buffet features Korean rice cakes and cookies from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.The deluxe room package offers access to the executive lounge on the 20th floor for breakfast, afternoon snacks and evening cocktails, a sauna, two tickets to the Musee d’Orsay exhibition at Seoul Arts Center and dessert buffet. The suite room package offers breakfast at the executive lounge or Aria Buffet Restaurant, and one kite drone. For information and reservations, call (02) 317-0404.Grand Hyatt Incheon is offering a Lunar New Year package, which includes access to an indoor playground and Nintendo play zone, from Jan. 27-29.The “fun” package includes a one-night stay in a guest room, breakfast for two adults and access to an indoor playground, the Nintendo play zone, three swimming pools, sauna and fitness center. The “full” option includes all of the above services plus dinner for two adults. The indoor playground features kinetic sand, Gymboree toys and an art zone. The Nintendo play zone features various Nintendo DS and Wii games.The fun option starts at 280,000 won and the full option at 400,000 won. For information and reservations, call (032) 745-1000, or visit incheon.grand.hyatt.com.