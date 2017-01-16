Presidential race is already on, while date remains uncertain

But the dilemma for all -- front-runner or runner-up -- is that they cannot publicly aspire for presidency while the precise date of the election remains uncertain.
Those who currently do not hold official government or political posts are obviously less hesitant in making public appearances.
Among them are former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and former chairman of the Democratic Party of Korea Moon Jae-in, who happen to be the steady top two candidates respectively speaking for the conservative camp and left-leaning opposition.
On Monday, his fifth day returned to Korea, Ban visited the southeastern city of Geoje, where a number of shipyards are located.
“(The country) can promote exports through summit diplomacy and other diplomatic channels,” the former top diplomat told workers, underlining his experience during his past 10 years as top UN official.
“I will be able to achieve that, should I be given the opportunity.”
Though his trip to Geoje, as well as neighboring Busan, was largely taken as carrying a political message, his aides continued to downplay such speculations, saying it was just “part of his onsite tour to listen to citizens’ thoughts.”
Busan is not only the largest city in the southeastern part of the nation and which has long stood as a conservative stronghold, but also the hometown of opposition front-runner Moon.
Ban, who made a dramatic return to his home country Thursday and delivered a connotative speech hinting at his potential bid in the presidential race, has since then been on a nonstop course to meet with citizens across the nation.
Later this week, he is slated to visit Paengmok Port in Jindo, South Jeolla Province, the site near where the Sewol ferry sank in 2014.
Former Democratic Party chief Moon, who has been building up his path to the presidential race during Ban’s absence, recently gestured at picking up momentum and maintaining his lead over returned rival.
So far, Moon seems to have an upper hand on Ban, though their gap has been fluctuating.
In a survey conducted by local pollster Realmeter in the second week of January, Moon‘s support stood at 26.1 percent, besting Ban‘s 22.2 percent.
An earlier survey had shown than Ban, during the two days following his return, surpassed Moon in ratings, heralding a change in Moon’s longtime lead.
But neither Moon nor Ban are officially registered as presidential candidates, mostly due to the uncertainty of the ongoing impeachment trial.
The current Public Official Election Act states that those aspiring for the presidency may register themselves, starting from 24 days ahead of the actual voting day.
While a majority of observers expect the Constitutional Court will confirm the impeachment within February, leading to an earlier-than-planned election in April, the detailed timeline is still undecided.
