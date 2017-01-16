Ex-UN chief calls president

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon made a courtesy call to President Park Geun-hye early Monday, four days after he came back to Korea after finishing his 10-year stint as head of the international organization.



In a brief two-minute talk, Ban expressed gratitude to the impeached president for cooperating with the UN during her presidency, Ban’s spokesperson Lee Do-woon said.



“I should have visited you in person. I am sorry for what happened and wish for you to handle the crisis well,” Ban was quoted by Lee as saying to Park.



Park, in response, congratulated Ban on his completion of tenure at the UN and wished him a good year.



“I heard you have a busy schedule after you returned on Thursday. You have made a lot of achievements during your 10 year term as head of the UN. Stay healthy and happy New Year,” Park said to Ban, according to the spokesperson.



Park has been suspended from office since her impeachment on Dec. 9 over a massive corruption and nepotism scandal involving her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil. The Constitutional Court is currently reviewing whether to remove or reinstate her.



The former UN chief is a prominent candidate to succeed Park, regardless of whether she is removed prematurely by the court or allowed to serve out her term, which ends in February next year.





Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon (Yonhap)