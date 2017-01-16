Saenuri's interim head vows to conclude purge of loyalists this week

The interim head of South Korea's ruling Saenuri Party said Monday he will seek to conclude steps to clear-out loyalists of President Park Geun-hye and put an end to the prolonged factional feud.



"As the ethical committee starts to operate this week, we need to conclude the so-called personnel overhaul," said In Myung-jin, the interim head of the party. In, however, said it will grant the full authority on the matter to the committee in regards to the purge.





In Myung-jin, the interim head of the Saenuri Party (Yonhap)

After a group of Park dissenters left Saenuri last month, the party has been suffering from the second round of feuding, with In seeking to remove key loyalists to revitalize the falling public's support since the impeachment of the president in December.Among the major targets of the purge was eight-term Rep. Suh Chung-won. The lawmaker earlier sued In for forcing lawmakers to leave Saenuri.During an interview with YTN Radio, In said the ethical committee would also be open to expelling Suh, along with Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun and Rep. Choi Kyoung-hwan.The ethical committee, which holds its first meeting Monday, may seek an expulsion or ask them to leave the party voluntarily. (Yonhap)