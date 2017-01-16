Acting president to hold press meeting next week over policy direction

Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn is preparing to hold a press meeting next week to explain his direction for state management this year, his office said Monday.
"We are preparing (for a press meeting) to take place on Jan. 23, Monday," Hwang's aide told reporters, declining to be named.
"Hwang will deliver his opening remarks, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session."
|Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn (Yonhap)
He is also likely to call for parliamentary cooperation in quickly normalizing state affairs that have been hampered by the corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil.
Hwang took over as the acting president on Dec. 9 after Park was impeached by parliament over the scandal. (Yonhap)