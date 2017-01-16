Choi appears at Park impeachment trial

Choi Soon-sil, the woman accused of colluding with President Park Geun-hye for personal and business gains, appeared as a witness in the president's impeachment trial Monday.



Choi, who is on trial in connection with the scandal, arrived at the Constitutional Court to testify in the fifth hearing of Park's trial.





Choi Soon-sil (Yonhap)

Park was impeached by parliament on Dec. 9 on suspicion of colluding with her longtime friend Choi to extort money from conglomerates, but she has yet to appear at her own trial.Choi has denied all charges against her, including abuse of power, coercion and attempted fraud.The court has until early June to decide whether to uphold or reject the impeachment motion. (Yonhap)