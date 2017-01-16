Choi appears at Park impeachment trial

Choi Soon-sil, the woman accused of colluding with President Park Geun-hye for personal and business gains, appeared as a witness in the president's impeachment trial Monday.
Choi, who is on trial in connection with the scandal, arrived at the Constitutional Court to testify in the fifth hearing of Park's trial.
|Choi Soon-sil (Yonhap)
Choi has denied all charges against her, including abuse of power, coercion and attempted fraud.
The court has until early June to decide whether to uphold or reject the impeachment motion. (Yonhap)