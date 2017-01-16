Speaker suggests parliament-level six-party talks

South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun on Monday proposed parliamentary-level six-party talks to help revive the stalled multinational negotiations aimed at denuclearizing North Korea.



The six-party talks involving South and North Korea, the United States, China, Japan and Russia were halted in late 2008.



"South Korea's National Assembly intends to push for parliament-level six-party talks this year," Chung said during the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum held in Fiji.



"If parliament-level six-party talks are launched, we can take advantage of parliament diplomacy which is relatively flexible compared to government-level diplomacy," Chung said.





(Yonhap)

The speaker reiterated that the global community must take strong actions against North Korea's provocations that threaten Asia-Pacific peace and security.But he also emphasized the need of a two-track approach of engagement and sanctions. "In resolving Pyongyang's nukes, sanctions are just a means, not an ultimate goal," he said. (Yonhap)