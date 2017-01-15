Minor opposition People's Party elects new leadership

Park Jie-won, former floor leader and interim chief of the minor opposition People's Party, was elected as the new chairman with an overwhelming majority at the party's general convention on Sunday.



The four-term lawmaker and former close aide to late President Kim Dae-jung, won the chairmanship with more than 61 percent of the votes cast.





Former floor leader and interim chief of the minor opposition People`s Party, Park Jie-won celebrates after being elected as the new chairman at the party`s general convention on Sunday (Yonhap)

He assumes control of the party as it tries to reinvent itself for the presidential election set for this year.The party was founded in February last year when Ahn Cheol-soo broke away from the New Politics Alliance for Democracy, which has become the main opposition Democratic Party.The minor party has 38 lawmakers in the 300-seat National Assembly. (Yonhap)