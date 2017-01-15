[Newsmaker] Ban strives to meet citizens as potential presidential candidate

In the four days since his return Thursday, the potential presidential hopeful tried to address a diverse range of topics from the livelihood of citizens to national security.
On Sunday, Ban headed to the Navy’s 2nd Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, where a sunken warship, Cheonan, is displayed. The fleet was torpedoed by North Korea near Baengnyeong Island in Incheon in 2010, leaving 46 sailors dead.
|Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon visits the Navy`s 2nd Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek (Yonhap)
“There is no second chance when it comes to national security. I express respect to all soldiers who protect our land for their hard work,” Ban said after visiting the memorial center. There, he also mentioned the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system.
“As we are in this quasi-state of war, the government’s decision to deploy the THAAD was necessary. What we need to work on is the relationship with neighboring countries,” Ban said.
Ban has not made clear his political stance and whether he will run in the presidential election, but he has been hinting at his bid for presidency. He vowed to devote himself to the nation with the knowledge he gained serving as the UN chief in his arrival speech at Incheon Airport on Thursday.
He is considered a prominent conservative candidate, but pundits say he is trying to embrace voters of both political camps.
On the next day of his arrival, he visited the Seoul National Cemetery to pay tribute to the four former presidents of both conservative and liberal parties. He plans to visit Bongha village in the southern city of Gimhae on Tuesday where former liberal president Roh Moo-hyun is buried.
Having been away from the nation for 10 years while serving as the head of the UN, he is also trying to make up for lost time by spending time with citizens.
On Saturday, he visited a social welfare facility in Eumsung, North Chungcheong Province to greet the elderly there before making a surprise visit to a sterilization center for bird flu.
The bird flu outbreak last November had resulting in the killing of more than 30 million chickens and ducks.
He had lunch with working mothers and job-seeking youth Friday, and also visited a local bank to create a bank account, greeting citizens on the way.
Ban’s aides said he will continue to spend time reaching out to citizens to listen to their opinions. He plans to visit Paengmok Port in Jindo, South Jeolla Province, the site of a 2014 ferry disaster that left more than 300 dear or missing. He will also meet acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn in the near future.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)