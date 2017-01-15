Why are pro-president rallies growing?

In December, the world witnessed how South Koreans’ peaceful candlelight movement calling for President Park Geun-hye’s resignation led to her impeachment over her involvement in a corruption scandal.
While South Koreans await the Constitutional Court’s decision on whether to uphold the motion, there is another group of people determined to stop the impeachment -- Park’s staunch supporters.
On Saturday, about 1.2 million supporters of Park gathered to oppose the impeachment in central Seoul, according to the organizers. Most of the participants were senior citizens from ultra-right wing organizations and Protestant groups.
“It’s a witch-hunt. The claims against President Park are completely fabricated, and the so-called candlelight vigil is led by politically far-left firebrands who hardly represent the right sentiment of the public,” said Park Je-hoon, 76, during the rally. “We won’t let them destroy it.”
Since the passage of the impeachment bill, supporters of President Park have been stepping up criticism against the political circles, media and the justice system.
They took issue with the political neutrality of the ongoing investigation by a special counsel into the president and the validity of evidence including a tablet PC supposedly owned by Park’s longtime friend Choi Soon-sil.
“I could not sit back at home anymore as those who sympathize with North Korea are stirring up young students and women to overturn the country,” said Kim Seon-gi, 75, blaming media reports for depicting the candlelit protestors as representing the Korean people as a whole. “I am worried our country will be sold off to Kim Jong-un.”
“If the Constitutional Court follows the Constitution, the impeachment will be rejected,” said Kim, who fought for the country in the Vietnam War.
Rep. Kim Jin-tae of the Saenuri Party took to the makeshift podium to defend Park’s actions during the sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014. Her lack of response during the accident is one of the key reasons behind her impeachment.
“Park’s lawyers submitted a document detailing what she did by the minute. She received 19 briefings and gave seven instructions. What on earth is wrong about it? The president spent 20 minutes doing her hair, but is it that long time for a woman?”
A priest, Choi Myung-jin, who was collecting applications for new membership at the Saenuri Party, criticized the new conservative splinter party Barun Party for ditching President Park. The party was founded by former Saenuri members in an apparent attempt to break away from Park and her loyalists amid the scandal.
“The Saenuri Party should stand strong to make a ‘new’ Korea ruled by the law,” said Choi. “We are determined to participate more in the upcoming rallies to protect our country.”
The growing presence of the pro-Park protestors came to the fore last week, when the police announced that the number of pro-Park protestors during the Jan. 7 rally had exceeded that of anti-Park protestors.
According to the much-disputed police estimate, about 37,000 pro-Park protestors gathered during the Jan. 7 rally, while the 11th candlelight vigil demanding Park’s ouster drew 24,000 people.
The anti-Park rally organizers have denounced it as “a politically motivated act” to undervalue the candlelit protests in favor of Park’s supporters, citing that the chief of the Seoul National Agency Lee Chul-sung was appointed by the president.
Amid the intensifying controversy, police dismissed the claims, saying, “We apply the same standards (when measuring the number of participants at every rally.)” Police declared that they will stop measuring the number of protestors, citing possible “confusion.”
Experts pointed out that many of Park’s supporters felt threatened by the impeachment motion.
“Part of the reason behind the rise of the pro-Park rallies can be attributed to the fact that the anti-government candlelight vigil has lost its momentum after the passage of the impeachment bill,” said Han Kyu-sup, a journalism professor at Seoul National University
“Another reason is that the fall of the conservative President Park is seen by senior citizens as an attempt to deny their generation all together,” he added. “The rallies might trigger more conservative voters to head to the ballot box in the upcoming presidential election.”
Bae Jong-chan, chief director at Research & Research, noted that once the presidential race begins, Park’s supporters will be more actively mobilized.
“Park’s supporters are likely to hold more active and aggressive pro-government rallies to bring conservative leadership to the next government,” he said.
But the pro-Park protestors’ active engagement in the rallies could also be a bane for the conservative bloc in the political arena.
“Such rallies can also give a bad image to conservative presidential hopefuls since Park’s approval rating is the lowest ever amid the corruption scandal,” said Yoon Hee-woong, a senior researcher at Opinion Live.
