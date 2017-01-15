Why are pro-president rallies growing?

In December, the world witnessed how South Koreans’ peaceful candlelight movement calling for President Park Geun-hye’s resignation led to her impeachment over her involvement in a corruption scandal.



While South Koreans await the Constitutional Court’s decision on whether to uphold the motion, there is another group of people determined to stop the impeachment -- Park’s staunch supporters.



On Saturday, about 1.2 million supporters of Park gathered to oppose the impeachment in central Seoul, according to the organizers. Most of the participants were senior citizens from ultra-right wing organizations and Protestant groups.





(Yonhap)