BTS, Twice most talked about K-pop groups

Twice (JYP Entertainment)

K-pop groups Bangtan Boys and Twice were respectively the most talked about boy band and girl group in Korea, according to a report by a local think tank.The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Center, using a big data system, looked at the positive evaluation of K-pop groups by the public and their popularity in the media. It examined factors such as the “(consumer) participation rate” and “(consumer) communication rate.”It found that BTS’ brand reputation was the highest among all boy bands, followed by EXO, Seventeen and Big Bang. About 71.21 percent of consumer reaction to the brand was positive, according to the report.Twice led all girl groups, followed by Black Pink, AOA and A Pink. About 76.92 percent of the evaluations were positive.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)