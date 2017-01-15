Korean man returns home after being kidnapped by terrorist group

The Korean captain was kidnapped by the Philippines-based terrorist group Abu Sayyaf, which attacked his cargo vessel on Oct. 20 near Borneo, Malaysia. A Filipino crew member was also seized. Both had been held hostage for ransom until their release Saturday.
|Members of Abu Sayyaf, a Jihadist terrorist organization based in the Philippines, are gathered in a forest (AP-Yonhap)
“We understand that the captain’s health is not bad, but he would be hospitalized for thorough medical check-up,” said a ministry official on condition of anonymity. The captain arrived at Incheon International Airport at around 4:30 a.m.
Abu Sayyaf is a Jihadist terrorist group based in and around Jolo and Basilan islands in the southwestern part of the Philippines. Since its inception in 1991, the group has carried out bombings and kidnappings in what they describe as their fight for an independent Islamic province in the Philippines.
In 2004, the group bombed Superferry 14, one of the Philippines’ deadliest terror attacks, which killed 116 people including children. In November, a Korean man was found dead nine months after being kidnapped by the group.
By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)