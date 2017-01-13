[Graphic News] PC sales fall for 5th year in a row

Sales of desktop and laptop computers declined last year, continuing a decline that began in 2012, according to figures released Wednesday by two market trackers.Preliminary figures from Gartner indicated that PC shipments last year tallied 269.7 million units, a 6.2 percent decrease from the previous year. International Data Corp. put the number of machines shipped last year at 260 million units, a 5.7 percent drop from the previous year.China-based Lenovo remained the leader in the global PC market, followed by US firms HP and Dell. All three increased their shares of the market in the final quarter of last year, according to both industry trackers.