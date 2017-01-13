Indoor plants are natural air purifiers

Amid all the talk about the danger of airborne ultrafine particles, Shin Gi-bbeum opted to bring indoors some plants that are known to purify the air, instead of purchasing costly air-purifying machines.“Why invest in electronic air purifiers when you can have houseplants at home to clean and filter the air naturally and inexpensively?” said the 53-year-old housewife.“Beyond air quality, looking at green plants just make me feel better,” she said, adding growing plants is her way of fighting stress and mental fatigue.Experts back her claims about both indoor gardening’s therapeutic power as well as its air purifying effect.Research shows that growing plants inside is associated with lower blood pressure and stress levels.The appeal of potted plants is greater during winter, they say, as people spend more time indoors.“Indoor air pollutants have been ranked among the top five environmental risks to public health. Furnishings, synthetic building materials and cleaning products in homes and offices can emit a variety of toxic compounds, such as formaldehyde and benzene,” said Kim Gwang-jin, an official from the Rural Development Administration’s urban agriculture division.“Living and working in places rife with air contaminants and lacking ventilation can cause ‘sick building syndrome,’ which can cause headaches, nausea and eye, ear and nose irritation,” Kim added.A 1989 study by NASA to find the best plants to grow in spaceships revealed the surprising power of nature.NASA scientists found several plants remove pollutants from the air by absorbing them through their leaves and roots, while the microorganisms that live in the soil also play an instrumental role in neutralizing other pollutants.English ivy, areca palms and aloe vera, among others, were found to be more beneficial than others in removing harmful household toxins, even removing 90 percent of chemicals in the air in only 24 hours.But for beginners of home gardening, there is one important thing to remember: Each plant has its own favored environmental conditions.Horticulturists say that is why it is important to look for the tag that comes with the plant or look online to find out how much sunlight and water a plant will need.Plants can outgrow their space and may need to be repotted. Find a pot that’s at least 3 centimeters larger than the previous container, add potting soil to the bottom and place the plant so that the top of the soil remains at the same level as before.The following are The Korea Herald’s top five choices for beginners. They are all easy to grow at home and are on the NASA list of best air-purifying plants.The Areca Palm is ranked as the top air purifying plant by NASA’s study. Dubbed “the most efficient air humidifier,” the Areca Palm can be counted on to keep spaces moist during dry times. During winter, it can literally replace the use of humidifiers.The bamboo palm thrives when kept moist in indirect sunlight, but never overwater it. Only water it when the soil feels dry and allow the soil to dry out between watering in the winter. The bamboo palm can be counted on to continuously remove chemical toxins from the air.According to the NASA study, rubber plants excel at removing chemical toxins, especially formaldehyde, from the air indoors. It requires less light than other plants and outperforms all other indoor purifying plants. But be mindful if pets roam around, since its leaves can be toxic.In addition to being easy to care for, aloe makes some serious health claims. The plant’s leaves contain a clear liquid full of vitamins, amino acids and other compounds that have wound-healing, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.As the only flowering plant on the list, Gerbera Daisy can be grown indoors, flowering all year long. Keeping them as a houseplant not only livens up the home, but also purifies indoor air. They are listed among the top 12 “green air cleaners” by NASA. One can purchase seeds and grow them on their own, but be prepared -- the seeds have a short shelf life.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)