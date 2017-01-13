Lawmakers to attend Trump's inauguration

South Korea's National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee said Friday it will send a bipartisan delegation to the inauguration ceremony for US President-elect Donald Trump slated for Jan. 20.



The delegation headed by Rep. Sim Jae-kwon of the main opposition Democratic Party will visit the United States from Monday through Sunday.



They will also meet with Sen. Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rep. Ed Royce, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and other figures to discuss North Korea and Seoul-Washington ties. (Yonhap)