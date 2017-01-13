NK sets special border security period against defectors until April

A gathering of North Korean border guard commanders was recently held to maintain their watertight security posture in a bid to completely block defections, a US broadcaster, monitored here, reported Friday.



"The commanders resolved last Wednesday to keep their border impenetrable to prevent the occurrence of any single defection until April, when the North will celebrate the 105th birthday of its late founder Kim Il-sung," the Washington-based Radio Free Asia said, citing a source in the North's North Hamkyong Province bordering China and Russia.



The commanders sealed a pledge to that effect that will be delivered to their leader Kim Jong-un, the source said.



"A special border guard period has been set until the end of April," another source in Ryanggang Province bordering China was also quoted as saying. A warning that commanders who fail to prevent any defections will be expelled from the Workers' Party and discharged from service dishonorably has been handed down, the broadcaster added. (Yonhap)