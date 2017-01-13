[Home Cooking] Sataejjim (slow cooker braised beef shank)

Sataejjim is a traditional braised dish that’s made with bite-sized beef shank meat (satae). Beef shank meat is a tough cut of meat with lots of connective tissue. Slow cooking breaks down the collagen into a rich, flavorful gelatin. Sataejjim is often a cheaper or less fatty alternative to galbijjim (braised short ribs).In Korean cooking, beef shank meat is a popular cut of meat for making soup and braised dishes such as jangjorim. If you are using bone-in pieces, cut the meat off the bones into bite sizes and throw both the meat and bones in the slow cooker. The bones will impart great flavor to the dish.Traditional braised dishes call for grated Korean pear. For this recipe, I experimented with apricot preserve. It worked great! You can also use yujacheong (yuja marmalade).1.4 kilograms beef shank meat (satae)120 grams burdock root (ueong)160 grams Korean radish (mu)1 medium carrot1/2 medium onion2 scallions8 plump garlic cloves3 to 4 thin ginger slices (about 3 centimeters round)4 dried shiitake mushrooms (or any other dried mushrooms), broken up into 2 to 3 pieces4 to 5 small dried red chili peppers (or 1/2 teaspoon crushed red peppers) - optional1/3 cup soy sauce1/4 cup rice wine (or white wine)2 tablespoons apricot preserve (or yujacheong or honey)1 tablespoon sugarsalt and pepper1 tablespoon sesame oil1 scallion, roughly chopped, for garnishRinse the meat. Drain well or pat dry with paper towels. Cut the meat into 5- to 6-centimeter chunks. Prepare the vegetables by cutting into big chunks.Place the meat and vegetables in the slow cooker. Mix together the soy sauce, rice wine, apricot preserve, sugar and pepper in a small bowl and pour over the meat and vegetables. Lightly sprinkle with salt. Toss everything to coat with the sauce. Cover, and cook for three to four hours on high or six to seven hours on low. Flip the meat over midway through the process, if you’re home. Adjust the cooking time, depending on how tender you want your meat to be.Sprinkle with a pinch (or two) of salt if necessary. Stir in the scallions and sesame oil before turning the slow cooker off.Move the meat and vegetables from the slow cooker to a large serving bowl. Pour the sauce over the meat to serve. You can run the sauce through a strainer for a clearer sauce if you’d like.Find more at www.koreanbapsang.com.By Ro Hyo-sun