<Review> ‘The King’ delves into mania of power and corruption

What is it like for a person of power to live in Korean society?



Apparently, it’s like being royalty, according to director Han Jae-rim’s latest flick “The King.”





(New)

He reigned over fellow students with his fist before he caught a glimpse of what he called “real power” -- the sight of his thug father being beaten up by a pencil neck prosecutor. It was then that he decided to pursue a career in law.



Park soon realizes that real power comes at a price -- forfeiting one’s conscience and pride. Entering star prosecutor Han Gang-sik’s inner circle, he slowly commences on a descent into corruption and ascent to power.



“I first came up with the idea for the movie by questioning ‘Is there another country like Korea where it is so easy for a person with power to live?’ Instead of focusing on the fury of victims, I tried to depict a powerful man’s point of view,” said Han Thursday after a premiere of the movie.



“I tried to depict a process of a man rising to the throne, the power.”



Actor Zo In-sung, making a return to the silver screen for the first time in nine years, plays the main character who forgoes the sense of justice to indulge in power throughout decades.



“I didn’t focus too much on the changes the character goes through, but to the events he experiences and the people he meets. I was careful not to portray him too lightly or too seriously, because I needed to make sure that the audience can connect with him,” said Zo.

Zo In-sung (left) and Jung Woo-sung during the premiere for "The King." (Yonhap)





As a rookie prosecutor, Tae-su attempts to incarcerate a pedophile sex criminal who had a powerful former lawmaker for a father. He then realizes that the criminal is connected to Han Gang-sik, and is persuaded to stand down in exchange for acquaintance with him.



Jung Woo-sung, who plays the powerful prosecutor Gang-sik who “corrupts” Tae-su, said he wanted to portray a person that anyone can become.



“We all have an experience witnessing what can happen when powerful people take sides with certain individuals. A prosecutor takes an oath before being appointed, one takes the job with a sense of conscience and honor,” he said.



“I wanted to depict what ugly form emerges when one compromises within the system. ... I wanted to portray a person who makes a wrong choice that everyone is aware of,” he said.



With men of law on one side, another side of the decalcomania is painted in the form of gangster Choi Doo-il, who is also Tae-su’s childhood friend.



First appearing as a hired goon for Gang-sik, Doo-il uses his friendship with Tae-su to become “too big” for the corrupt prosecutors’ good.



Ironically, in a scene where he is chased down by police officers, it is impossible to discriminate whether or not they are officers of the law or rival gang members.



“The decalcomania in the cover of the script helped me set up the character. (Han) and I agreed that sometimes prosecutors look like gangsters and gangsters, prosecutors. So I tried to portray an atypical gangster who has both sides,” said Ryu Jun-yeol, who played Doo-il.



The movie, taking somewhat of a “traditional” route of good and evil, attempts to convey a message of hope in what resembles the network of corruption that is so apparent in Korean society.



“The message I wanted to deliver was hope, a sense of ownership (among citizens). We saw what power of the people did to scandals last year. I hope the ending would spark a thinking among the audience that maybe we can get something done,” he said.



By Yoon Min-sik

(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)





Director Han Jae-rim, actors Zo In-sung, Jung Woo-sung, Bae Sung-woo and Ryu Jun-yeol enters a press conference for "The King" and pose for a group photo.







Director Han Jae-rim, actors Zo In-sung, Jung Woo-sung, Bae Sung-woo and Ryu Jun-yeol introduce themselves.







Ryu Jun-yeol talks about working with Zo In-sung.







Jung Woo-sung compares his character in "The King" with his character in "Asura: The City of Madness."







Jung Woo-sung on working with Zo In-sung.







Jung Woo-sung trips while entering for a photo session.



From childhood, protagonist Park Tae-su yearned for power.