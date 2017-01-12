Korea condemns deadly terror attacks in Afghanistan

South Korea on Thursday condemned recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan which killed dozens of people including diplomats from the United Arab Emirates.



A series of deadly attacks in Afghanistan, including those near the Afghan Parliament in Kabul and a government compound in Kandahar, caused dozens of casualties. Among the victims were UAE diplomats, the deputy governor of Kandahar. The UAE ambassador to Afghanistan was also injured.



"The government strongly condemns the terrorist attacks inflicted on diplomats whose safety should be protected under international law. The terrorist attacks are a clear challenge to the international community's efforts to achieve peace and stability," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.



"The government will continue to join international efforts to annihilate terrorism as an inhumane crime that can never be justified under any circumstance," it said.



Seoul also expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and the UAE. (Yonhap)