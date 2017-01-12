[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Moana, the strong-willed daughter of the chief of a Polynesian tribe, has been chosen by the ocean to deliver a mystical stone relic to the goddess Te Fiti. When calamity strikes her island, its vegetation dying out and fish becoming scarce, Moana ventures out into the ocean in search of the demigod Maui, in hopes of saving her people.Mitsuha, a high school girl living in the Japanese town of Itomori, becomes restless in her quiet life in the country and prays to be born a boy in bustling Tokyo in her next life. Miraculously, she wakes up one day to find her body has been switched with that of Taki, a man working in the city. The two use their fate to affect change in each other’s lives.Former scientist Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) leads a peaceful existence on a farm with his wife and daughter Jyn (Felicity Jones). His world comes crashing down when evil weapons developer Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) takes him from his family. Galen becomes the head engineer in developing a deadly weapon that will control the Death Star galaxy. Jyn, who has sided with the Rebel Alliance, sets out on a mission to prevent the Empire from grasping total power.Chairman Jin (Lee Byung-hun) is the head of a fraudulent financial organization that funnels astronomical sums of money by lobbying high-ranking public officials through a system developed by genius programmer Park Jang-goon (Kim Woo-bin). Prosecutor Kim Jae-myung (Gang Dong-won) doggedly pursues them, prepared to do anything to cut off the rotten head of the organization and its backers.Scrupulous pediatric surgeon Han Soo-hyun (Kim Yoon-seok) is transported back in time to meet his 20-something self (Byun Yo-han) when he swallows a mysterious vial of gold pills he received as a gift for curing a child in a remote African village. He tries to guide his younger self not to make the same mistakes and change the course of his and his loved ones’ lives.