Parliament reports Samsung's heir-apparent for perjury

South Korea's parliamentary committee looking into the alleged influence-peddling scandal centered on President Park Geun-hye and her close friend on Thursday reported Samsung Group's heir-apparent Lee Jae-yong for perjury.



The decision came as the independent counsel investigating the case requested the committee to file the complaint, as it has found "evidence" showing Lee delivered false testimony during a parliamentary hearing held last month.



Vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Lee Jae-yong arrives at the office of special prosecutors in Seoul on Thursday to be questioned over allegations revolving around President Park's corruption scandal (Yonhap)

Lee appeared before the National Assembly in December to participate in a hearing on local conglomerates' connection to the scandal which led to the impeachment of Park.Under South Korean law, those delivering false testimony at a parliamentary hearing may face up to 10 years of jail time. (Yonhap)