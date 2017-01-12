[Video] Sulli unfazed despite controversy

Once known for her sweet, innocent image, the now 22-year-old Sulli has been filling her social media feed with provocative images of herself recently.
|(Sulli's Instagram)
She often takes photos in revealing clothing or suggestive poses. Some claim she seems mentally unstable. Others accuse her of encouraging Lolita fantasies.
Those in her defense say she has a right to express herself in whichever way she chooses.
Meanwhile, Sulli continues to upload similar photos.
"I admire her for ... not bothering to explain herself," said actor Kim Eui-sung.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)