[Video] Sulli unfazed despite controversy

(Sulli's Instagram)

Singer-turned-actress Sulli on Thursday once again updated her Instagram with suggestive photos, stoking controversy.Once known for her sweet, innocent image, the now 22-year-old Sulli has been filling her social media feed with provocative images of herself recently.She often takes photos in revealing clothing or suggestive poses. Some claim she seems mentally unstable. Others accuse her of encouraging Lolita fantasies.Those in her defense say she has a right to express herself in whichever way she chooses.Meanwhile, Sulli continues to upload similar photos."I admire her for ... not bothering to explain herself," said actor Kim Eui-sung.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)