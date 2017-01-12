Sistar’s Hyolyn to perform at SXSW

Hyolyn of the Korean girl group Sistar will have a showcase at this year’s South by Southwest festival, according organizers Thursday.On its website, SXSW included Hyolyn among its newly announced artist lineup, describing her as the “Korean Beyonce.”Launched in 1987, SXSW is an annual collective showcase of film, music and interactive media held every March in Austin, Texas. This year’s festival will run from March 10-19.SXSW highlighted Hyolyn’s career outside of South Korea, citing her performance at Ultra Singapore 2016 and collaborations with Far East Movement and composer Giorgio Moroder.Starship Entertainment, Hyolyn’s agency, said the company was honored to take part in the event.Backed by its growing popularity, Korean music is becoming more and more prominent at SXSW, with artists such as Jay Park and HyunA of the girl group 4Minute being featured in 2014. (Yonhap)