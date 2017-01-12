Park considers rebutting corruption allegations

Impeached President Park Geun-hye is actively considering issuing another statement to rebut a string of corruption allegations against her, political sources said Thursday, as public sentiment has deteriorated amid an accelerating probe into the high-profile scandal involving her close friend.



When and how Park will deliver her message has yet to be decided, the sources said.



Park has reportedly been mulling another press conference to explain her position before the Lunar New Year's holiday that begins a four-day run on Jan. 27.



"Apart from her attorneys' activities to defend her during the independent counsel probe and at the Constitutional Court, (we think) the time for her (to rebut the charges herself) is approaching," a source at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae told Yonhap News Agency, declining to be named.





Over recent weeks, the special probe team, led by Independent Counsel Park Young-soo, has been speeding up its investigation into a series of allegations including bribery, insinuating Park's potential involvement.Amid Park's moves to defend herself, opposition parties have upped their offensive, arguing that it is inappropriate -- or even illegal -- for the suspended president to use presidential quarters and resources to stage a publicity campaign. (Yonhap)