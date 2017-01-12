Samsung launches first gaming laptop Odyssey

Odyssey (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics on Thursday launched a 15.6-inch premium laptop specialized for game playing featuring Intel’s seventh generation Core processors and Nvidia’s newest graphic card.Named “Odyssey,” the laptop is the first game-specialized product by the No.1 electronics maker in South Korea.The Odyssey offers optimized conditions for gamers, equipped with Intel’s latest seventh generation Core i7 and i5 processors, the newest GeForce GTX 1050 graphic card, a 256GB solid state drive and an eight-gigabyte DDR4 memory, according to the company.The newest laptop won the Innovation Award at the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 in Las Vegas last week.Compared to existing game-playing laptops, the Odyssey has twice larger ventilators and dual fans to vent out heat, named “Hexa cooling system,” which allows users to play games for a longer time with consistent performances, it said.A full-HD resolution plane to line switch display with lower reflection enables elaborate controlling of games while helping reduce eye fatigue.Its keypad is also designed friendly for gamers, which highlights the most frequently used keys – W, A, S, D – with a backlit and has a crater keycap allowing players to hit targeted keys more accurately.The laptop comes in two colors, black and white. The Core i7 processor model is priced 2 million won ($1,691.7), while the i5 model is 1.8 million won.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)