Controversy persists over Park’s residence use

With her seven-hour absence on the day of the ferry sinking among the rationales cited in her impeachment motion, the disgraced leader Tuesday submitted to the Constitutional Court a document stipulating her whereabouts on April 16, 2014.
While the court dismissed it as “insufficient” and ordered a resubmission, the 15-page paper fueled yet another outcry as she admitted to having failed to show up at the main building of Cheong Wa Dae until 4 p.m. that day.
|Cheong Wa Dae (Yonhap)
The claim instantly elicited fiery rebuke from opposition parties, especially former aides of the two late leaders.
Rep. Park Beom-kye of the Democratic Party of Korea, a former Legal Affairs Secretary for Roh, brushed off it as a “brazen assertion.” Roh did receive a briefing at his residence when Kim Sun-il, a translator and Christian missionary was kidnapped in Iraq, but it was nearly 6 a.m., he said.
“(Roh) immediately came to the main building office right away and took the necessary steps through the National Security Council. And he was briefed on Kim Sun-il’s death at his residence too -- at around 1 a.m., and of course he was asleep then,” Park said in an interview with CBS radio.
“I just cannot think of how she would compare (a time) when everybody is asleep to when she stayed at her residence throughout the gravest seven hours (on the day of the ferry sinking).”
Rep. Kim Han-jung of the Democratic Party, who served Kim Dae-jung as chief of the Office of Private Secretary for three years, also said the late leader would “not possibly” work at the residence office on weekdays, calling it a "rest space."
By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)