[Photo News] Ex-director of culture testifies for investigators

Published : 2017-01-11 17:09
Updated : 2017-01-11 17:09


BAD PERSON? -- Roh Tae-kang, a former director of the Culture Ministry, enters the special prosecutor’s office in Daechi-dong, southern Seoul on Wednesday to testify as a witness. Roh left officialdom after President Park Geun-hye singled him out as a “bad person” in 2014. He, then in charge of the ministry’s sports policy division, had led an investigation into the country‘s equestrian competitions after a complaint made by Choi Soon-sil, Park‘s friend. Choi’s daughter, Chung Yoo-ra, later became a member of the national dressage team. (Yonhap)

