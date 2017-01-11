NK snubs int'l sanctions by boasting statue exports

North Korea promoted the popularity of statues it has exported, a state-run magazine showed Wednesday, highlighting ways the reclusive country has circumvented international sanctions aimed at cutting off sources of foreign currency earnings.

North Korea enjoys "superiority" in building socialist-style statues that cannot be imitated by any capitalist country, according to the December edition of the country's monthly magazine on art.

North Koreans gather around the statues of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-un to offer their regular floral tributes (Yonhap) The North is widely known to have exported its giant socialist-style statues to some African countries including Senegal and Angola to win hard currency. Foreign news outlets estimate that Pyongyang has earned more than $160 million through statue exports in the 2000s.

But the United Nations Security Council imposed tougher sanctions against Pyongyang in November including caps on coal shipments and bans on statue exports to cut off the main sources of its hard currency earnings.

North Korea issued the magazine that promotes the country's statue exports just six days after the new sanctions were imposed on Nov. 30.

"Monuments and statues that we have built stand tall, even under complex political situations in the world," it said. "Our projects to build them are under way without interruption."