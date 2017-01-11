Korean poet Ko Un to be honored by Italy's Fondazione Roma

Ko Un (Changbi Publishers)

Poet Ko Un will receive an award from Italy-based Fondazione Roma, Changbi Publishers said Wednesday.According to the publisher, the poet was chosen as the recipient of the annual award presented to an international poet at the foundation’s “Ritratti di Poesia” international poetry festival.Previous laureates include Carol Ann Duffy of the UK, Jacobo Cortines of Spain and Adam Zagajewski of Poland.Ko will receive the award at a ceremony to be held Feb. 3. The poetry festival runs Feb. 1-4.Ko, 84, is one of the best known and most decorated poets in Korea. In addition to local honors, he has been decorated internationally with honors including the Golden Wreath of the Struga Poetry Evenings in 2014, Cikada Prize in 2006, Lifetime Recognition Award from Griffin Poetry Prize and America Award in Literature.By Yoon Min-sik