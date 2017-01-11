Acting president to deliver national address before Lunar New Year's holiday

Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn plans to deliver an address to the nation on the direction for his state management before the Lunar New Year's holiday later this month, a source said Wednesday.

The address will be given right before the four-day holiday begins on Jan. 27, and it will be followed by a press conference, the source said.

Hwang is expected to use the address to appeal for citizens' support for his efforts to normalize state affairs, which have been hamstrung by a high-profile corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil.

Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn enters a conference room for a policy briefing (Yonhap) Hwang took over on Dec. 9 right after the president was impeached by parliament. He has since swiftly taken control of defense, social and economic policies, but concerns have persisted over the negative ramifications of the presidential impeachment on state governance.

Some observers raised the possibility that during the planned address, Hwang could send messages related to Beijing's apparent retaliation over the planned deployment of a US missile defense system to South Korea and a reignited row with Tokyo over Japan's wartime sexual slavery. (Yonhap)