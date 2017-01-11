Sundance festival adds Trump documentary to line-up

LOS ANGELES (AFP) -- A documentary offering an intimate behind-the-scenes look at Donald Trump’s shock presidential election victory has been added to the Sundance Film Festival line-up, TV executives said on Tuesday.



“Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time” premieres Jan. 27 and is produced by the crew behind US cable network Showtime’s “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth,” which followed the presidential race over 26 weekly episodes.



“With an incredible treasure trove of never-before-seen footage secured during the making of ‘The Circus,’ the documentary will follow the rise of Donald Trump, from the primaries through the debates, to the dramatic election night results.”



Trump is notoriously thin-skinned about media coverage, often publicly berating news organizations or individual journalists over stories or television packages he deems to be unfavorable.



A new edition of CNN’s book about the election due to be published on Inauguration Day features a cover portrait of the president-elect by veteran presidential photographer David Hume Kennerly.



“@CNN just released a book called Unprecedented which explores the 2016 race & victory. Hope it does well but used worst cover photo of me!” he tweeted on Jan. 2.



A second Sundance screening of “Trumped” is planned for Jan. 28, before its release on Showtime on Feb. 3.



The Sundance festival opens on Jan. 19, the day before Trump’s inauguration, and will screen 120 feature-length films over 10 days in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Mountain Resort, Utah.