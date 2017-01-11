Ban Ki-moon's brother and nephew indicted in bribe scheme

NEW YORK (AP) -- Federal prosecutors in New York have charged two relatives of former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon with plotting to bribe a Middle East official to influence the $800 million sale of a building complex in Vietnam.



The relatives were named in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court Tuesday. One of those charged was identified as Manhattan commercial real estate broker Joo-hyun Bahn, Ban's nephew. He also is known as Dennis Bahn and was released on $250,000 bail.



Korean companies operating in Hanoi, Vietnam

Defense lawyer Julia Gatto says her client was cooperative after his arrest.Bahn's father, Ban Ki-sang, also was charged but hasn't been arrested.The indictment says the pair plotted to induce a foreign official to try to persuade his country's sovereign wealth fund to rescue the real estate deal.