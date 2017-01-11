State pension fund expands buy of petrochemicals stocks on oil price rise

Ban Ki-moon's brother and nephew indicted in bribe scheme

Published : 2017-01-11 09:26
Updated : 2017-01-11 09:29

  NEW YORK (AP) -- Federal prosecutors in New York have charged two relatives of former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon with plotting to bribe a Middle East official to influence the $800 million sale of a building complex in Vietnam.
 
The relatives were named in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court Tuesday. One of those charged was identified as Manhattan commercial real estate broker Joo-hyun Bahn, Ban's nephew. He also is known as Dennis Bahn and was released on $250,000 bail.

Defense lawyer Julia Gatto says her client was cooperative after his arrest.
 
Bahn's father, Ban Ki-sang, also was charged but hasn't been arrested.
 
The indictment says the pair plotted to induce a foreign official to try to persuade his country's sovereign wealth fund to rescue the real estate deal.

  

