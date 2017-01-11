Assembly speaker heads to Indonesia to expand parliamentary ties

South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun is set to head to Indonesia on Wednesday as part of efforts to expand parliamentary-level diplomacy.



Chung will meet his Indonesian counterparts from the People's Representative Council and the Regional Representatives Council to discuss expanding the two countries' ties.



The speaker will urge Indonesia's support for South Korea's efforts to curb Pyongyang's nuclear development and South Korean companies operating in the Southeast Asian country.





(Yonhap)

Chung will then fly to Fiji to participate in the 25th Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum, where he will share ideas on tackling North Korean nuclear development.The speaker plans to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from member countries, discussing expanding cooperation on economic ties.Around 200 representatives from 19 countries will join the APPF gathering, which is aimed at promoting peace and democracy across the region. (Yonhap)