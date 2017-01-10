[Graphic News] China confirms more human bird flu infections

China has found two more cases of human bird flu infection H7N9, bringing this week’s total to three and stoking fears the deadly virus could spread at a time as other Asian nations are battling to control outbreaks of the disease.Health officials in South Korea and Japan have been scrambling to contain outbreaks of different strains of bird flu, with the poultry industry bracing for heavy financial losses.A total of 809 laboratory-confirmed human infections with the H7N9 bird flu virus have been reported via International Health Regulations notification since early 2013.