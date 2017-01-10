North-South bromance in ‘Confidential Assignment’

At a press screening of “Confidential Agreement” in Seoul on Tuesday, the lead actors said they concentrated on working out and perfecting their action sequences in preparation for filming.Directed by Kim Sung-hoon, ”Confidential Agreement“ tells the story of a South Korean cop burdened by the pressures of work and family, played by Yoo Hae-jin, and a duty-bound investigator from the North Korean special forces, played by Hyun Bin.When North Korean criminal gang members defect to the South, the two cops are ordered to team up and capture them. While cooperating they also spy on each other for their respective governments.The two end up forming an unlikely friendship.The film hits Korean theaters on Jan. 18.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)