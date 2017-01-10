Parties strive to win favor of young voters

It is for such reasons the conservative and progressive camps are both turning to win the favor of young voters, ranging from their late teens to 20s.
For the conservative bloc -- the ruling Saenuri Party and the newly founded Barun Party -- these youngsters symbolize the spirit of reform and communication, values the conservatives have been accused of lacking.
|Interim leader of the ruling Saenuri party, In Myung-jin at a town hall forum with a group of young party members (Yonhap)
The subcommittee of the parliamentary security and public administration committee on Tuesday passed a revision bill of the Public Official Election Act, earlier motioned by the Democratic Party of Korea and People’s Party.
Though the bill is yet to pass two more committee-level votes as well as a full floor vote at the general meeting, optimism built up as this was the first time that the lowering of the voting age obtained approval in the legislature.
The lowering of the legal voting age rose as one of the key political agendas last year during the candlelight rallies in which a number of teenage students took to soap boxes to denounce the wrongdoings of the Park Geun-hye administration.
“To disapprove of lowering the voting age is equivalent to countering the public sentiment shown in the candlelight vigils,” said the main opposition Democratic Party’s Floor Leader Rep. Woo Sang-ho earlier, urging for the passage of the election law revision.
The National Election Commission also submitted its opinion that South Korea should join in global trend of expanding the voting age.
Of the 35 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development member states, Korea is currently the only to bestow voting rights to 19 and above. Japan revised its voting age from 20 to 18 last year.
But the Saenuri Party, which finds its sturdy support base in the elderly group, has been opposing the change. The new centrist-right Barun Party has remained divided over the idea, with some members calling for reform and others expressing concerns over the consequences.
The two conservative entities are more concerned about young party members in their 20s and 30s.
With a sense of crisis that reformist figures may defect and join the new party, the Saenuri Party’s leadership on Tuesday held a forum to communicate with young party members.
“As the ruling party in power, the Saenuri Party should bear the responsibility for the (harsh) reality which our youngsters face,” said In Myung-jin, the emergency committee chairman. “I am ready to face criticism from all of you.”
|The emergency committee chairman of the ruling Saenuri party, In Myung-jin speaks to a group of young party members at a forum (Yonhap)
The Barun Party also held a debate session to present the party’s policy platform and hear opinions from the young generation.
“The Saenuri Party has always been shunned by those in their 20s and 30s,” said Rep. Oh Shin-hwan, spokesperson of the new party.
“The Barun Party plans to open ears to the young generation and establish policies that may actually be of help to them.”
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)