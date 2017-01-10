Korean edition of 'Playboy' to launch in June

(Kaya Media Corporation)

US magazine "Playboy" will start issuing a Korean version from June, a local magazine publisher said Tuesday.Playboy Enterprises, the owner of the magazine, has signed a contract with Korea's Kaya Media Corporation to publish the 63-year-old magazine in Korea. Kaya Media publishes fashion magazines "Marie Claire" and "Esquire."The Korean edition will cover a wide range of topics from celebrities to social and political issues to lifestyle.The US magazine was launched in December 1953 by Hugh Hefner and has become one of the most recognized adult magazines in the world. But it's recently tried to stay relevant by adapting to the trends of the times and no longer prints nudity after an overhaul in March last year.A senior executive of Playboy Enterprises was quoted by Kaya Media as saying that it would be a great opportunity for the magazine to meet Korean readers."We are excited to show the excellent content of Playboy magazine and introduce attractive and thought-provoking content," said Kim Young-chull, CEO of Kaya Media. (Yonhap)