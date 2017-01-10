Ministry to offer cash for couples who get married

Under the proposed revision to the Restriction of Special Taxation Act, the Korean government will deduct 1 million won ($830) tax for double-income couples who marry between 2017 and end of 2019.
To be eligible, each married person has to be contributing to the national economy through some form of work. A single-income couple will receive half the incentive.
|(Yonhap)
Those with more than 70 million won fixed income or 55 million won total income per year cannot apply.
The ministry also proposes to give small and mid-sized enterprises a tax benefit of 5 million won for each irregular worker that given made a regular position.
Companies that help increase youth employment will also receive bigger tax incentives. For SMEs the amount will go up from the previous year’s 5 million won to 7 million won, and conglomerates from 2 million won to 3 million won.
The proposed revision is to go through Cabinet review and to be submitted to the National Assembly around early February.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)